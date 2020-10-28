Lois Marie (Hinders) Stedry, 92, Kokomo, was reunited with the love of her life, Frank A. Stedry, at 11:52 pm on Friday, October 23, 2020, with her granddaughter by her side. She was born to Russell and Lucy (Preble) Hinders, in Howard County, on January 7, 1928. She married Frank A. Stedry on June 18, 1949, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on July 7, 2001.
Lois graduated from Ervin High School in 1946. She worked at State Farm Insurance and retired from Delco Electronics in 1987. After retirement, she and Frank moved to Redington Shores, Florida, for 28 years. In those years, they traveled the world and would often surprise visit their grandchildren. She attended Holy Cross Catholic Church in Redington Shores where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed playing the organ and played for Frank every day while he whistled and danced along. In 2014, Lois moved back to Kokomo to be closer to her grand and great-grandchildren. She was an avid sports fan and loved yelling at the tv while rooting on Michael Jordan and the Bulls or Chicago Cubs. Her hobbies included playing card games, doing puzzles, making fudge, eating ice cream, taking walks outside and volunteering at Cross America. She especially loved dancing with her husband and spending time with her grandchildren. Lois loved unconditionally and was always there to listen, help or pray.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Frank (Jessica) Stedry, Stephanie Stedry; great-grandchildren, Tyler Jones, Lily Stedry, Camden Stedry; daughter-in-law, Janet Stedry; and several nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband; children, David Stedry, Gregory Stedry; great-grandchild, Alivia Stedry; brothers, Russell (Wilodean) Hinders, Stanley (Betty) Hinders, and John Hinders.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 200 W. 3155 S., Kokomo, with Father Sam Futral the celebrant. Burial will follow in North Union Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville. Contributions may be made in Lois’ memory to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
