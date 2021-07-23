Lois Jean (Gentry) Miller

Lois Jean Miller, 92, of Kokomo, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Golden Living Sycamore Village in Kokomo. Jean was born on February 12, 1929, in Indianapolis, Indiana to Otha W. and Grace E. (Winfrey) Gentry. On May 1, 1948, in Nead, Indiana, she married Richard “Dick” Harlan Miller, who preceded her in death on July 27, 1986.
Jean was a 1946 graduate of Kokomo High School. She was employed at Delco for several years after graduation but dedicated much of her early adulthood to her family as a wife, mother, and homemaker. She later worked at St. Joseph Hospital, Wayne’s Place (Mishawaka), and Craft Connections.
She was a member of Judson Road Christian Church in her later life, and was active in their Humdingers social group, bible study, and a member of the church dart ball group. She began Karate lessons at the young age of 75 and earned three belts. Jean was not one who enjoyed having free time, and whole-heartedly threw herself into volunteer work throughout her life, including: Cub Scouts, the Pathway of Hope Nazarene Church food pantry, Howard County Council on Aging, the Grissom Museum, and served as president of the Resident Council at the Friendship Haven Retirement Community for many years (where she attempted to rule with an iron fist). She loved traveling, going on camping trips, and celebrated her 90th birthday on a beach holiday in Aruba with family. For much of the last two decades, she decided the theme of all her décor should be flip-flops. She will be missed for her fantastic cooking, seemingly never-ending supply of newly crocheted blankets and holiday decorations, unique sense of fashion, ability to only stage-whisper and always at the most inopportune times, and riotous company that made every gathering livelier.
She is survived by her sons, Ray (Cindy) Miller and Bruce (Cathy) Miller; daughter Dr. Melody (Michael) Richardson; eight grandchildren, Ian (Jen) Miller, Seth (Stacie) Miller, Dr. Jacob (Caitlin) Miller, Dr. Daniel Jude, Buddy (Rachel) Richardson, Maggie (Michael) Ernest, Dr. Carson (Claire) Richardson, and Suzanne Richardson; fourteen great-grandchildren, Jordan, Mason, Austin, Quinton, Peyton, Jacob, Madeline, Andrew, Maxwell, Charles, Elliot, Cecilia, Evelyn, and Harlan; sisters, Esther Stevens, Illinois, and Maxine (Gail) Harrison, Tennessee; brother, Richard (Diane) Gentry Pennsylvania; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick; brothers, Burrell, Paul, Harold, Gerald, and William; and her very good lifelong friends, Louise Larson, Inez Jones, and Lucille Thomas.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston with Dr. Gary Carpenter officiating. Friends are invited to call from 4 – 8 pm on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, and one hour before the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow services in the Galveston Cemetery. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
