Lois Jean Gault, 75, of Flora, passed away at 12:12 am Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Wellbrooke of Kokomo. She was born April 14, 1946 in Frankfort, the daughter of the late Wilson and Ruth (Bible) Hengst. On January 10, 1980, she married Don L. Gault at the United Methodist Church in Lebanon, TN, who preceded her in death on July 4, 2020.
Lois was a 1964 graduate of Thorntown High School. She retired from Delphi after 20 years of service. Lois attended Oakland Christian Church for over 30 years. She also attended weekly bible study at Burlington Church of Christ. She enjoyed traveling, and was able to visit all 50 states in her lifetime. Lois also enjoyed gardening, crocheting, bird watching, playing skip-bo, and her K-9 companions.
Lois is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Gault, and Brian Gault; sister, Martha Hengst Kuntz; nieces and nephews, Sunshine Funk Slaughter, Crystal Funk, Jacob Kuntz, and Elizabeth Kuntz and several great and great great nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Detta Gass.
In addition to her husband Don, Lois was preceded in death by her parents, and nephew, Matthew Kuntz.
Funeral services will be held at 12 pm Friday, July 9, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home-Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan Rd., Burlington, with Pastor Keith Wagoner officiating. Burial will follow at 3 pm in Fulton Cemetery by Rochester. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, 10 am to 12 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oakland Christian Church, or Gideons International in Lois’ memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
