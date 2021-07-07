Lois Jean Gault

Anchorage’s hip-hop scene has remained largely underground, with occasional artists like Tayy Tarantino surfacing to make a name for themselves. But now, a collective of emcees and beatmakers known as Live from the North and working to make the scene more mainstream. We sat down with Irwin Torralba, Dan Harder, Isaac Durant, and Kevin Deboord to learn more about Live from the North’s contributions to Alaskan hip-hop.