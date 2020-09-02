Lois E. (Huis) Julius

Lois E. Julius, 77, Greentown, passed away at 8:39 p.m. Saturday, August 29 at her home. She was born September 8, 1942 in Portage, Michigan, The daughter of Henry and Josie (Visker) Huis.

Lois was a 1960 graduate of Portage High School in Portage Michigan. She went on to attend Western Michigan University where she majored in Business.

Lois worked several years for Hammond Machinery before taking a couple years off to be a stay at home Mom. In 1974, she went to work for the Upjohn Company as an administrative assistant retiring in 1994. She then worked part time in the office of the First United Methodist Church in Portage.

Later in life Lois met Phillip Julius whom she said was a great blessing to her. She and Phillip were married July 18 , 2008 and he preceded her in death May 26, 2020. She had previously been married to Robert Winkler.

Throughout her life she was a member of the United Methodist Church. She was active member of the church and enjoyed reading.

Lois was an amazing mom, grandmother, and wife in more ways than you can imagine. Her kindness and love spread throughout whomever she met. The Lord was her Shepard and she followed in the footsteps of Jesus Christ.

Lois is survived by her son, Brad Winkler, daughter in law, Debe Winkler. Grandchildren; Moriah Weston and Adam Morton. Three siblings, Ron (Sharon) Huis, Phyllis (Barry) Dunn, and Tom (Shelia) Huis. Step children, Lee Winkler, Linda Pline, LouAnn Stevenson, Steve Julius, Karen (John) Cox, Penny (Greg) Karns, Carol (Breck) Terheide and Lori Julius, as well as host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Phillip Julius.

A memorial service in celebration of Lois’s life will be held at Noon Thursday September 3, in the Pavilion at the Pathfinder Church 8740 S. Westnedge Ave. Portage Michigan with Pastor Darwin Vanderwall officiating. Burial of Lois’ cremated remains will follow the service in the memorial gardens on the church grounds. Friends are invited to visit with the family 1 hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions in Lois’ memory can be made to the youth programs of the First United Methodist Church of Kalamazoo.

Hasler & Stout Funeral Home 112 E. Main St. Greentown have been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent www.hasler-stout.com.