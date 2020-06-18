Lois B Wilson passed away at the big age of 99 on June 13, 2020 at 12:01am.
Lois worked at St. Joe Hospital for 58 years and also worked at Delco before retiring and living a good life. While working at the hospital, she came to know the Crawford twins and took them in as her Godsons, later gaining a Goddaughter as well.
Lois loved to always go to the gambling boats or anything to do with gambling, and just being able to spend time with her friend of 30+ years, Sharon Crawford. Lois also loved taking care of her dog, cat, and loved ones. She also loved to bake cakes, cookies, and fudge for her friends, loved ones, and all her neighbors that lived at Turtle Creek Apartments with her. Lois always looked forward to going out for breakfast every month with friends.
Lois was very loved the whole time she was here on earth with us and she will be missed by all of us.
We love and miss you Lois and you will forever be in our hearts with us.
Love always, Sharon Crawford, Stanley Crawford, Meagan Crawford, and Susan.