Lois Ann Brown-Bowley, 93, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, formerly of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021. She was born to the late Katrine Dagmar (Sorensen) Cook and Chester R. Cook on June 7, 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio. Lois married Wilbur Dean Brown on June 9, 1946. He preceded her in death on September 25, 1968.
Lois attended Marion High School. She worked for General Motors, retiring after 29 years. Lois enjoyed talking with her neighbors and spending time with them. They became her best friends. She loved collecting anything, Owls. She moved to Colorado Springs in 2005, to be closer to her two youngest daughters.
Surviving her are six children; Jerome Dean Brown, Mark A. Brown, Doreen Alex Brown, Elizabeth Thomas, Argy Wargo, and Lynette Armenta, nine grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Lois is passing is her husband Wilbur Dean, brother Allen Cook and sister Beryl Brock.
A Graveside Service for Lois will be held at Crown Point Cemetery on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 2pm with Pastor Brian Cook officiating.
She will be missed by all!