Lois A. (Kull) Reams

Lois A. Reams, 92, Kokomo, passed away at 3:44 am Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Wellbrooke of Kokomo. She was born November 16, 1927, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul M. & B. Gracea (Baird) Kull. On November 24, 1952, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Marysville, Ohio, she married Robert L. Reams who preceded her in death November 9, 1982.
Lois was a graduate of Marysville High School and a graduate of Capital University in Columbus, Ohio. She worked as a secretary for Community Howard Regional Health, retiring after 20 years of service. Lois was a member of Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer. She enjoyed reading, and traveling with the Kokomo Travel Club and the Journey Travel Club.
Lois is survived by her children, Connie (Mike) Fennell and Doug (Jill) Reams; grandchildren, Carie Vernon, Curt Fennell and Christina (Matt) Felts; great-grandchildren, Leah Vernon and Maverick Felts.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her daughter, Sharon Reams.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 Southway Blvd East, Kokomo, with Pastors William Allison and Barry Akers officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10-11 am Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Lois’ memory to Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer or Alzheimer’s Association. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
