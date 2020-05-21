Logan B Bentzler

Logan B Bentzler passed away Saturday May 16th, 2020, at Bloom Senior Living in Kokomo Indiana. He was born January 15, 1934 in South Bend Indiana to Peter and Georgia (Probst) Bentzler. On November 20th 1951 he married Shirley Freshour who preceded him in death on February 24, 1991. Logan attended South Bend Riley High School after which he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After his discharge Logan served an apprenticeship as a Tinsmith in South Bend, Indiana working for Air Flow Sheet Metal. His work with Air Flow eventually brought him to Kokomo, Indiana in 1959 after which he went on to work at Delco Electronics in 1971 where he continued to work until his retirement in 1998. He was a member at St Joan of Arc Catholic Church where he attended regularly until he went to live at Bloom Senior Living in Kokomo. He enjoyed traveling and playing golf for as long as he could and made many friends along the way as he left an impression upon many. After Shirley’s passing , Logan met a very special woman named Helen Isaac who he spent many wonderful years with until her death in 2014. Logan enjoyed attending hockey games and playing fast pitch softball in his younger days. During his lifetime he was on the Indian Heights volunteer Fire Dept , and involved for many years in Little League baseball as he coached all of his sons at one time or another. After the boys grew up he attended hundreds of games along with his wife Shirley watching all of their boys play sports of all kinds. He reentered the LL baseball scene to help coach his oldest grandson to a Little League City Championship which he was especially proud of after which he gave up coaching all together. Logan is survived by children Dennis (Jody) Bentzler, Michael (Debbie) Bentzler, Rickey (Janet) Bentzler, Joseph (Kim) Bentzler, and David Bentzler; Sister Jackie (Rick) Traver of South Bend, Indiana and grandchildren Jason (Sarah) Bentzler, Shelley (Chris) Felger, Ryan Bentzler, Courtney (David) Ali, Brooke (Michael) Graham, Jennifer (Blaine) Deeter, Russell (Erika) Bentzler, Taylor Bentzler, Brandon Bentzler, Gary Bentzler, and David Bentzler Jr. and many great grandchildren all of whom he had special relationships with and loved very much. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Shirley Bentzler, sister Emma McGonigal, special friend Helen Isaac, daughter Linda, and son Russell. The family wishes to thank all of the staff at both Bloom Senior Living in Kokomo and Elara Caring Hospice of Kokomo some of who have become like family to us during this 4 year period where dad suffered with dementia. Many of them taught us how to live with the disease during this time and make the best of it to help dad along his journey. Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN is assisting the family with a private funeral service. Visit Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home and Cemetery Facebook page to view the service at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 22, 2020. Burial will be in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers friends and family are encouraged to make contributions in Logan’s name to the Kokomo Rescue Mission which he supported throughout his life.

