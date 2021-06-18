Lloyd Irick, 86, went to be with the Lord on June 16, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 28, 1935 to the late John and Bessie (Norris) Irick. After Bessie's passing, he was raised by Aggie and John Irick. After graduating Kokomo High School, Lloyd joined the U.S. Army Reserves, serving honorably for four years. While serving, Lloyd starting working at Chrysler, retiring in 1997 after 48 years.
In October 1965, Lloyd married the love of his life, Janet Wooley. Together, they were blessed with three children, Kim, Michele, and Mike.
Lloyd was an avid Dodgers fan. He loved watching their ball games and talking about them with his friend, Bill Schwartz, in Oklahoma. He loved fishing, gardening, going to the movies with his grandchildren, watching IU basketball, and enjoying his great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Raymond, Maynard, and Floyd; three sisters, Violet, Madeline, and Lucille.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Janet; his children, Kimberly Robertson (Bill), Michele Boggs (Leon), and Michael Irick (Lynn); two siblings, Dorothy Shively and John Irick, Jr (Becky); grandchildren, Renee Burkholder (Blayne), Stephanie Miller (Matthew), Blake Boggs, Devon Boggs (Meggan), Jennifer Koenig (Kyle), Sean Irick, Connor Irick, and Katelyn Irick; and eight great grandchildren.
Services for Lloyd will be private. He will be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or to the 2024 Campaign to Re-Elect Donald J. Trump.