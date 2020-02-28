Lloyd Eugene “Gene” Clark, Sr., 93, Kokomo, passed away at 9:56 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health, in Kokomo. He was born December 25, 1926, in Yale, Illinois, to Ralph Victor and Thelma (Cummins) Clark, Sr. On January 18, 1947, he married Gladys L. Lemons, in Kokomo, and she preceded him in death on August 15, 2017.
Gene attended Kokomo High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy during World War II from 1944 to 1946. He worked as a pipefitter at Continental Steel for 37 years before retiring in 1982. Gene enjoyed building and remodeling houses. He was always available to fix anything around the house for friends and family and was a master at fixing cuckoo clocks. He also enjoyed gambling, loved playing golf with family, and had traveled to Utah, Las Vegas, Tunica, Alabama and Georgia. He was a member of the Kokomo Masonic Lodge.
Survivors include his sons, John C. (Jodi) Clark, Russiaville, and David A. (Doug Pardieck) Clark, Kokomo; daughter-in-law, Velma J. Clark, Galveston; grandchildren, Bruce Clark, Kokomo, Bradley Clark, Kokomo, Billy (Stacey) Clark, Galveston, Ryan (Jen) Clark, Fishers, Amber (Pierce) Overton, Kokomo, and Andrew Clark, Kokomo; great-grandchildren, Kilye Clark, McCayla Clark, Cory Clark, Colbie Clark, Curtis Clark, Vance Clark, Kelsey Clark, Blake Clark, Hailey Clark, Jace Clark, and Mia Overton; great-great-grandaughter, Makiah Graham; brothers-in-law, Joe (Betty) Lemons, Georgia, and Kenny (Pam) Lemons, Walton; sister-in-law, Irma Lemons; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In addition to his wife, Gladys L. Clark, he was preceded in death by his parents; son, Lloyd E. Clark, Jr.; daughter, Pamela K. Vines; brothers, Noel Dean Clark and Ralph Victor Clark, Jr.; and sister, Maxine Linn.
A Masonic service will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, followed by the funeral service, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Burial will be in Albright Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Navy and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
