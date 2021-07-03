Lisa Renai Miller, 58, Russiaville, passed away Monday morning June 28, 2021, at her home. She was born October 9, 1962, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Rex Dee and Mary Jane (Swope) McCoy. On May 30, 1981, she married Ted W. Miller, and he survives.
Lisa was a 1980 graduate of Western High School. She was described as the ultimate caretaker and homemaker to her husband, children, family and friends. She was a very caring and loving person who prioritized others before herself. She enjoyed making crafts, cooking, fishing, and music. She worked jobs at Marsh, Cub Foods, and the Moose Lodge.
In addition to her husband, Lisa is survived by her children, Chantell Elizabeth Miller, Caleb Dee (Kaylea Lucke) Miller; siblings, Elizabeth McCoy, William Dee (Gloria Rodriguez) McCoy; brother-in-law, Timothy Joe Miller; sister-in-law, Terry (Vince) Sampson; nieces and nephews, Mariah McCoy, Natasha McCoy, Terra Perry, Brittany McCoy, Ocean, Autumn, India, Israel, Stormy, Willow, Harley, Koby, Angel, Cayden, Kylie, Kye; and grand-pups, Journey and Izzy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rex Dee and Mary Jane McCoy; aunt, Charlene Swope; mother-in-law, Barbara Jean Miller; father-in-law, Joe William Miller; and family dog, Malibu.
Lisa’s wishes were for private funeral services to be held. Burial will follow in Russiaville Cemetery. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Lisa's family, please visit our floral store.