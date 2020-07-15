Lisa Marie Baumgarte, 43, Kokomo, passed away at 5:34 pm, Tuesday July 14, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born January 5, 1977, in Findley, Ohio, the daughter of Wayne A. and Rosa Lydia (Tellez) Baumgarte.
Lisa graduated from Kokomo High School in 1995 and from Catholic University of America in 1999. She worked for Head Start as a Family Advocate. Lisa previously worked for United Way and had volunteered with CAP for 2 years. She was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and would help her mom decorate. She was also a member of RCIA team and Christ Renews His Parish.
Along with her parents, Wayne and Lydia, Lisa is also survived by her brother, Joseph Wayne (Sabrina) Baumgarte; niece and nephews, Isaiah, Daniel, Caroline, Jonathan, and Charles; maternal grandmother, Olivia Tellez; aunts and uncles, Yolanda Ankney, Adelina (Mike) Cole, Linda (Mike) Lerma, Diane (Jeff) Wills, Alex (Loretta) Tellez, Richard (Diane) Tellez, Gilbert (Sandy) Tellez, Michael Tellez, Jamie (Yolanda) Tellez, Ronald (Ruth) Baumgarte, Roger (Susan) Baumgarte, Dianne (Rich) Hoag, along with several cousins.
Lisa was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Alejandro Tellez; paternal grandparents, Cletus and Evelyn Baumgarte; and uncle, Richard (Helen) Baumgarte.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Monday July 20, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington Street, Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Matthew Arbuckle the celebrant. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2-6 pm Sunday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Friends and family attending the visitation and Funeral Mass will be required to wear masks. Memorial contributions may be made in Lisa’s memory to St. Joan of Arc Church or Elara Caring Hospice. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
