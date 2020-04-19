Lisa Ann (Schopp) Olmsted

Lisa Ann Olmsted, 60, of Kokomo, passed away at her home on Friday, April 17, 2020 surrounded by her immediate family. She was born August 10, 1959, in Geneseo, Illinois, to William and Patricia (Lavine) Schopp. On May 20, 1978, she married David Olmsted, at St. Malachy’s Catholic Church, in Geneseo, and he survives.
Lisa graduated from J.D. Darnell High School in 1977. In 1995, Lisa graduated from Indiana University Kokomo with a Bachelor of Science in Business, with a concentration in accounting. She graduated with highest distinction, maintaining a 4.0 GPA. From 1994 to 2013, she worked as an associate partner at the Bucheri, McCarty and Metz accounting firm. In 2014, Lisa joined Lorentson Manufacturing as the controller and she retired in 2019. She was an active member of the Kokomo Rotary Club from 2006-2018 and and she was also a member the Indiana CPA Society.
Lisa enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved cooking, especially for family gatherings. Lisa enjoyed reading, gardening and antiquing. She was an accomplished clarinet player and enjoyed playing in the Kokomo Park Band. Lisa loved her family pets, especially her Maine Coon, Biggles, and Golden Retriever, Samson. She loved listening to music and attending concerts.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her father; her sister Lynette (Alan) Lindell; children, Bethany (Jeremy) Delp and Sara (Micah) Mobley; grandchildren, Cooper Quinn, Sophia Mobley, Amos Mobley and Myelle Mobley; step-grandchildren, Braxton Delp and Luella Delp.
She was preceded in death by her mother, grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
A private service will be held at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo, by Chaplain Doug Slack. A private burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lisa’s memory to the National ALS Association at www.als.org or the Kokomo Humane Society at www.kokomohumane.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
