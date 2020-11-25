Lisa Ann Lenahan, 64, Russiaville, passed away 12:30 pm Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Community North Hospital, Indianapolis. She was born March 9, 1956 to Frank and Helen Marie (Dohney) Pizzarello in Chicago, IL. On October 24, 1987, she married Tom Lenahan at St. John Catholic Church in Indianapolis, and he survives.
Lisa is a 1974 graduate of Mater Dei High School in Santa Anna, California. She received her Bachelor’s of Science degree, in Biology, from California State University. She also received her license in medical technology. Lisa was currently employed at Roche Diagnostic’s as a technical writer. Lisa was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church where she was a volunteer in their landscaping committee. Lisa was an avid gardener and loved being outdoors. She participated in a “Walk for Life”, for the Cure for Breast Cancer and passionately supported the “March for Life” in defense to the right for life and human dignity.
In addition to her husband Tom, Lisa is survived by her children, Nick (Sarah) Lenahan, Sarah (Gabriel) Gaeta, Vincent Lenahan, Benjamen Lenahan, and Kevin Lenahan; father, Frank Pizzarello; grandchildren, Joel and Levi Lenahan, and Xavier and Aiden Gaeta; siblings, Guy Pizzarello, Tina (Mark) Ward, Julie (David Rollins) Pizzarello; and a large extended family.
Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Marie Pizzarello.
A funeral mass will be held at 4 pm Friday, November 27, 2020, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 W., Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Matthew Arbuckle as the celebrant. The mass will also be live-streamed and can be viewed at the following link, https://m.facebook.com/St-Joan-of-Arc-Catholic-Church-272100046150663/. Friends may visit with the family from 2-4 pm Friday at the church before the service. Cremation will take place following the funeral mass. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in Lisa’s memory. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Lisa's family, please visit our floral store.