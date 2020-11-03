Linda Sue Horsman, 69, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on October 31, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1951 in Kokomo, IN the daughter of Charles Herb and Barbara (Allen) Sorrell. On July 19, 1986 she married Kent Horsman who survives.
Linda was a member of the Abundant Life Church in Kokomo where she has served on the hospitality team. She loved animals and is survived by three fur babies, Koko, Jett and Blaise. Linda was a long time volunteer at We Care. She was a member of the Kokomo YMCA. Linda retired from Delco Electronics after 30 years of service and was a member of the UAW Local 292. She loved the outdoors and camping. She was a caregiver to her mother Barbara and enjoyed every minute.
Surviving relatives include her husband Kent Horsman of Kokomo, IN; mother, Barbara Sorrell of Kokomo, IN; three children, Scott (Missy) Maggard of Kokomo, IN; Jennifer (Amy) Maggard of Ft. Wayne, IN; William (Rachel) Maggard of Bluffton, IN; seven grandchildren, Allison (Chris) Wisler; Matthew (Kasie) Harrington; Caty Humble; Lynnzi (Grayson) Harrington; Ben, Alex and Emily Maggard; great-grandson, Dominic Harrington and special niece, Ashley (Reuben) Sorrell.
She was preceded in death by her father; brother Roger Sorrell; two sisters Donna and Dena.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM November 4, 2020 at Abundant Life Church 1025 County Road East 400 South, Kokomo, IN 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM November 4, 2020 at Abundant Life Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kokomo Humane Society. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.