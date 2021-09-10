Linda Sue Duke, 71, Kokomo, passed away at 11:05 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Golden Living Center in Kokomo. She was born March 16, 1950, in Kokomo, the daughter to the late Floyd Land and Eden Holt.
Linda was a 1968 graduate of Kokomo High School. She retired from Delco Electronics after 30 years of service. Linda enjoyed watching her daughter Jennifer play sports.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Duke; sister, Sandra Wisher; brother, Jimmy Land; niece, Tiffany Stevens; and numerous cousins.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael Duke; and siblings, Mike Land, Bobby Land, and Lorraine Rollins.
A funeral service will be held at 12 pm Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family Saturday from 10 am until the start of the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kokomo Humane Society in Linda’s memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.