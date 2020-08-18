Linda S. Fross, 70, Kokomo, passed away at 6:08 pm, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born June 4, 1950, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Marley and Dolly (Kroneberg) King. On July 11, 1998, in Kokomo, she married Arthur L. Fross, Jr. and he survives.
Linda was a 1968 graduate of Kokomo High School. She owned and operated a salon in her home. Linda was an active member of Kokomo First Assembly where she worked in the nursery. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Gulf Shores and Gatlinburg, TN. Linda was active in Howard County Republican Party, and in the Republican Women where she served as past secretary. She was known for her elaborate Christmas decorations.
Along with her husband Arthur, Linda is also survived by her son, Jason McCane; step-children, Sherry (Keith) Thompson, Mike (Brenda) Fross, Mary (Bill) Sutton, Theresa Trailer, and Scott Fross; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Darrell King and Denise Mundy.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Kokomo First Assembly, 1520 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo, with Pastor Brian Hughes officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Everyone is welcome to come and visit. Thanks to everyone for the cards and phone calls. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s memory to the Kokomo First Assembly. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
