Linda Rae Newcom, 80, of Kokomo, went peacefully surrounded by her family at 9:58am November 18, 2021. She was born March 18, 1941 and her parents are Coleman and Gladys Weaver. She married Jerry Lee Newcom Sr April 15, 1962, who also preceded her in death in 2013.
Linda grew up in Kensett, Arkansas until the age of 12, when her family moved to Indiana due to her father’s job. She met and married Jerry in 1962. She worked at Delco where she retired after many years of service. She was a member of U.A.W. Local 292, Eagles Lodge, and Pioneer Auto Club. She loved spending time out on her back deck, going for drives, taking her annual trips to St Louis on Labor Day weekend and back down to her hometown in Arkansas the weekend before Thanksgiving every year. She loved to read and many many books. She loved being with her family and spending time with them. She had special times with her great granddaughter, Karlie. They played and enjoyed many dinner conversations. They were very best friends. She also loved going to Breakfast House where she would enjoy her coffee while reading the paper.
Linda Is survived by her sister Brenda Ring (Weaver), sons Lee Newcom (Angel), John Prosser (Tammy), and Robert Farrell (Kathie), grandchildren Justin and Charlie Newcom, Zachary Prosser (Lacey), Rachel Midkiff (Matt), Madison Prosser, Shawnasea Farrell, Shellie Lahovitch, William and Jeremiah Witten (Heather), Evin Lunsford (Tyler) and Victoria Castillo (Ashley); great grandchildren Karlie, Kenzie, Paisley, Savannah, Cecilia, Kennedi, Oliver, Crimson, Emerald, Alec, Jackson, Jayla Jaxon, Alycia, Jeremiah, Zachary, and Lillauna; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her little buddy Max. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, nephew David White, grandson Robert Farrell Jr., 2 brother in laws, and 4 sister in laws.
We would like to express our love and gratitude to the nursing staff at St Vincent of Kokomo for all the love and care they have provided to Linda and her sons these past few days. Another special thanks to Rhonda from hospice, for the extra care she provide to Linda and the support she showed to the boys. Her kindness will not be forgotten. Also a special thanks to her niece Debbie for being with her and her boys this past week while offering them guidance and support.
There will be a time of visitation for Linda on Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Ellers Mortuary Main Chapel, 725 South Main Street, Kokomo, IN 46902. You may leave the family an online condolence for Linda at www.ellermortuarymain.com.