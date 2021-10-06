Linda Marlene Love, 69, of Kokomo, passed away at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at her home. She was born July 14, 1952, in Marion, to Herbert and Ida (Wilt) Smyser. On May 6, 1978, she married Robin Love, in Kokomo, and he survives.
Linda graduated from Marion High School in 1970 and retired from General Motors after 30 years in production control. She enjoyed bowling and softball and was on the Delco Electronics Softball League. She was also a NASCAR fan and an avid fan of IU basketball.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her children, Jason Love and Jennifer (Jason) Ricketts; sisters, Ruby Chambers, Beverly Cook and Susie (Dean) Cook; brother, Robert (Barb) Smyser; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters and four brothers.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Terry Russell officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Linda’s memory to the American Cancer Society or the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
