Linda M. Sparks, 70, Kokomo, passed away at 2:43 pm Monday, July 13, 2020, surrounded by the ones who loved her the most. She was born November 2, 1949, in Shoals, Indiana, the daughter of Donald & Dolores (Pridemore) Cannon. On May 23, 1975, in Terre Haute, she married Donald Wayne Sparks who survives.
Linda was a graduate of Shoals High School. She was a graduate of Vincennes University and Indiana State University. She worked for the United States Postal Service for over 15 years. Linda also worked as an Ophthalmic Assistant for an eye doctor in Terre Haute. She cherished the time she spent with her family. She loved to travel and loved her pets.
Along with her husband, Don, Linda is also survived by her mother, Dolores Cannon; sons, Tyler (Hannah) Sparks and Brian (Quartnie) Sparks; grandchildren, Carter Sparks, Levi Sparks, Lexi Horst and Nolan Sparks; siblings, Tom (Linda Sue) Cannon, Mike (Rita) Cannon, and Sandra (David Harmon) Cannon; and niece, Audra (Jason) Pierce.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, Donald Cannon.
Private funeral services are planned at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
