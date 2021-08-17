Linda Lou Swaidner, 82, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on August 14, 2021 after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born on July 9, 1939 in Kokomo, Indiana the daughter of Harry L. Jones and Roxie M. McCoy. On February 25, 1961 in Huntington, IN she married Gerald Everett Swaidner who preceded her in death on April 30, 2020.
Linda retired from General Motors after 30 years. She was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother. Linda and her husband Gerald loved traveling and hosting family gatherings.
Surviving family members include daughters, Julia (Jerry) Maynard of Kokomo, IN; Susan Mann of Brownsburg, IN; grandchildren, Nickolas Maynard and Sarah Russell.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Visitation will be 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the funeral home. Share a memory on line at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.