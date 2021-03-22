Linda Lou Shipp, 77, of Kokomo, passed away at Community Howard on Friday, March 19, 2021. She was born to Lowell Habel and Dorothy Shipman (Koos) on August 4, 1943. When Linda was 3, her father Lowell passed away, and she was adopted by Alva A. Shipman. She married Frank Downs in Delphi, and they were happily married for nearly 30 years. He survives her.
Linda graduated from Delta High School in Ohio. She attended Bowling Green University and IUK. Linda loved to read, go bowling, dance, and most of all spend time with her family. She was very loving and giving to those she loved.
Surviving her is husband; Frank, sons; Joseph Berg (Debbie) and Galen Shipp (Dawn), step son; Monty Downs, brothers; Jim (Laurie) and Terry (Carol Ann) Shipman, grandchildren; Andrew Berg and several step grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death is her step son; Frank R. Downs "Downsy", and brothers; Daryl Habel and Dennis Shipman.
A celebration of life will be held for Linda at Ellers Mortuary Main street chapel the evening of Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 4-8pm.
Burial will take place for the family on Thursday at Dutch Ridge cemetery in Delta, Ohio.