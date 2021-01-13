Linda Lou Herren, 76, went to be with the Lord on January 8, 2021 at 4:28pm, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 28, 1944, in Indianapolis, to the late Robert E. Dilkes and Gertrude L. Johnson. She attended Kokomo High School and graduated in 1962. She met and married Everett Moore, who blessed her with four children, Robert, Troy, John, and Laura. She later married Roger E. Herren in 1978, spending 43 years together before his passing on September 27, 2018. She was very proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a kind and gentle soul that never failed to help a person in need. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend to many. She is survived by her children, Robert F Moore, Troy E Moore, John C Moore, and Laura L Moore; eight grandchildren, Joseph A Russell, Leah K Hinton, Joshua E Moore, Kayla R Moore, Jennifer L Shutt, Trenton K Moore, Caleigh A Atkins, and Christopher S Atkins; and 11 great grandchildren. Services for Linda will be held at 11am on Friday, January 15 at Ellers Mortuary Main St Chapel, with Chaplain Brian of Guardian Angel Hospice, officiating. Friends and family may gather for a time of visiting from 9-11am, also at the Mortuary. Due to local restrictions, a guest limit of 25 will be adhered to at any given time. Linda will be laid to rest at Crown Point Cemetery. You may leave condolences at www.ellersmortuarymain.com
More from this section
Most Recent
- Free radon test kits available
- Investing in innovation: New facility could grow Magic Valley's ag renown
- Movie review: 'One Night in Miami' has a bit of sporting action and lots of enthralling talk
- Jan. 13: A week in mugshots
- Buying Guide: This headphone sleep mask is perfect for side sleepers
- Health, Security and Identity Experts to Explore How Risk-based Safety Can Help Business Reopen and Create Safer Workplace
- Margie L. (Spangler) Stover
- Chip Johnson
- Linda Lou Herren
- United Way receives funding for food, shelter programs
Most Popular
Articles
- Gal Gadot's husband has been working out more since she became Wonder Woman.
- Bullets strike home in Calumet City, police say
- Teen shot in head while riding in car in Lansing, police say
- Howard County Health Department launches vaccine clinics
- Missing Peru man found dead after car accident
- Search parties planned for this afternoon to locate Peru man last seen in Kokomo
- Five arrested after armed robbery, auto theft at Jackson Morrow Park
- Former Munster school superintendents won't face triple damages claim
- Lawmakers set to fix accidental deletion of Lake County governing procedures
- Saweetie: I'm afraid of childbirth
Images
Videos
Collections
- January 2021 Coupons
- Kokomo Perspective – January 6 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Perspective – January 13 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Perspective – December 30 Issue – Mugshots
- Year in review: Best-performing stocks of 2020
- Housing authority puts on Winter Bash for Garden Square residents
- Kokomo Perspective – December 23 Issue – Mugshots
- Year in review: Best-performing tech stocks of 2020
- IN THEIR WORDS: Midwest elected officials react to U.S. Capitol breach
United Way of Howard County has been awarded federal funds to supplement existing emergency food and shelter programs in Howard County.
Hoosiers wagered an astounding $313 million on professional and college sporting events in December.
CNN's John Avlon looks at the lies President Donald Trump told that led to the assault on the Capitol building.
A nonprofit’s greatest asset is people: the people who are served, the people who do the work, and the people who support the cause.
While in a conversation at the post office the other day, the lady behind the counter mentioned that she and her husband were going squirrel hunting the next day. I wished her luck and mentioned that my son and I were going to try to get out and do some coyote hunting as well during the weekend.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gal Gadot's husband has been working out more since she became Wonder Woman.
- Bullets strike home in Calumet City, police say
- Teen shot in head while riding in car in Lansing, police say
- Howard County Health Department launches vaccine clinics
- Missing Peru man found dead after car accident
- Search parties planned for this afternoon to locate Peru man last seen in Kokomo
- Five arrested after armed robbery, auto theft at Jackson Morrow Park
- Former Munster school superintendents won't face triple damages claim
- Lawmakers set to fix accidental deletion of Lake County governing procedures
- Saweetie: I'm afraid of childbirth
Images
Videos
Collections
- January 2021 Coupons
- Kokomo Perspective – January 6 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Perspective – January 13 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Perspective – December 30 Issue – Mugshots
- Year in review: Best-performing stocks of 2020
- Housing authority puts on Winter Bash for Garden Square residents
- Kokomo Perspective – December 23 Issue – Mugshots
- Year in review: Best-performing tech stocks of 2020
- IN THEIR WORDS: Midwest elected officials react to U.S. Capitol breach
More Howard County residents are eligible to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines.
Braden Dunlap
News reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Kyra Sedgwick asked her husband, Kevin Bacon, to give her a bikini wax because he is "incredibly handy" - but she was left in "agonising" pain.
Alec Baldwin has been quarantining away from his family "for months" in an attempt to minimise their risk of contracting coronavirus while he is busy with work.
Emma Bunton was "really upset" when she first moved in with the Spice Girls because she'd never been away from home before.
The James Bond film 'No Time to Die' is reportedly set to be delayed for a third time as the coronavirus crisis continues to rage.
National
Garrett was released from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad earlier this year.
Nate Stewart, a three-year starter at wide receiver for Akron, has joined Montana State as a graduate transfer. Stewart is eligible to play in the fall.
Keith Dudzinski worked under Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown at Michigan and UMass, and was also a DC at Albany.