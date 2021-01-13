Linda Lou Herren

Linda Lou Herren, 76, went to be with the Lord on January 8, 2021 at 4:28pm, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 28, 1944, in Indianapolis, to the late Robert E. Dilkes and Gertrude L. Johnson. She attended Kokomo High School and graduated in 1962. She met and married Everett Moore, who blessed her with four children, Robert, Troy, John, and Laura. She later married Roger E. Herren in 1978, spending 43 years together before his passing on September 27, 2018. She was very proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a kind and gentle soul that never failed to help a person in need. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend to many. She is survived by her children, Robert F Moore, Troy E Moore, John C Moore, and Laura L Moore; eight grandchildren, Joseph A Russell, Leah K Hinton, Joshua E Moore, Kayla R Moore, Jennifer L Shutt, Trenton K Moore, Caleigh A Atkins, and Christopher S Atkins; and 11 great grandchildren. Services for Linda will be held at 11am on Friday, January 15 at Ellers Mortuary Main St Chapel, with Chaplain Brian of Guardian Angel Hospice, officiating. Friends and family may gather for a time of visiting from 9-11am, also at the Mortuary. Due to local restrictions, a guest limit of 25 will be adhered to at any given time. Linda will be laid to rest at Crown Point Cemetery. You may leave condolences at www.ellersmortuarymain.com

