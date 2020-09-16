Linda Lou Abbott, 76, Greentown, passed away at 10:05 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Dunkirk. She was born September 28, 1943, in Mohawk, IN, to James and Deloris (Cole) Merchant. On June 22, 1962, she married William Abbott Jr at Hickory Grove Church. He preceded her in death on Oct. 5, 2012.
In addition to being a homemaker, Linda worked for 20 years as a cook at Eastern Elementary School in Greentown. She enjoyed fishing, camping and watching old westerns. Most of all she cherished time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, William H. Abbott III and wife Shelli; grandchildren, Natasha Abbott, Jamie Keesling, Will Abbott, Audreyauna Abbott, Arribella Abbott, Sara Wyant, Cara Wyant, Jasmine Wilmoth, Chelsey Wilmoth, Maryann Anthis, Linda Cart, and J.J. Wilmoth; 11 great-grandchildren, sister, Marci (Merchant) Harshman and husband Dewayne; and brother, Steven Merchant and wife Janet.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, daughters, Luann (Abbott) Wyant and Dianna (Abbott) Wilmoth; grandson, Aaron Abbott; granddaughter, Desirae Abbott; and a sister, Francis (Merchant) Confer.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home 112 East Main Street, Greentown with Jason Grant officiating. Burial will follow in Union Civil Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from Noon until 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left at www.hasler-stout.com.
