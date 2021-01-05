Linda Lorraine Vandergriff

Linda “Lin” Lorraine Vandergriff, 74, of Kokomo, Indiana, passed peacefully from this life into the kingdom of God on December 31, 2020.
She was born September 27, 1946 to the late Harley and Geraldine McAllister.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 42 years, Don Vandergriff, her daughters, Towana (Andrew) Smith and Monica (Scott Ensley) Morrow, as well as her stepchildren Bill Vandergriff & Donna Vandergriff. She also has 1 granddaughter, Ashleigh (Chris) Miller, and 5 great grandchildren, Paden, Hadleigh, and Joleigh, Owen, Makenzie as well as 2 grandsons, Hunter (Natalie) Hinkle, and Haden (Kaylee Ross) Hinkle. Lin also has 3 granddaughters through her stepchildren, Caitlyn, Megan & Melanie. She also leaves behind her youngest sister, Donna Doak of Florida, and her nieces LaTisha & Janelle.
Lin worked at Delco for 30 years before retiring to spend time traveling to warmer climates and spending time with her family. She loved working in her flowerbeds, gardening and making crafts with her husband. She also served as a volunteer at the local food pantry. She loved to knit/crochet hats for those in need as well as lap blankets for the local nursing homes. Lin always had a heart for helping and taking care of others.
A private family service will be Thursday January 7, 2021, 11:00am at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Kokomo, however friends may call from 9:00am until 10:45am.
Burial will immediately follow in Albright Cemetery. Dr. Jim Willoughby will be officiating