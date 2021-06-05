Linda Lee Warner, 79, Kokomo, passed away 9:32 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Aperion Care Kokomo. She was born March 4, 1942, in Clinton County, IN, the daughter of the late Arthur and Maxine (Smith) Ogle. On July 9, 1960, she married the father of her children, Lee Eckert, who preceded her in death on October 24, 1997. On January 29, 1983, she married John Opal Warner, and he preceded her in death on October 21, 1996.
Linda was a 1960 graduate of Western High School. She retired from Delco Electronics after more than 30 years in the drill press department. She loved any hobby that got her outdoors, such as, gardening, mowing, fishing, and camping. She liked crocheting and doing puzzles. She loved spending time with her family and her granddaughters.
Linda is survived by her children, Kim (Brian) Harden and Jeff Eckert; grandchildren, Brooke (Brad) Horner and Morgan (Cole) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Hadleigh Horner and Quinlyn Johnson; sister, Sue Griffin; and brother, Max (Diane) Ogle.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; and brothers, Sam Ogle and Roger Ogle.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main Street, Russiaville. Memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Welsh officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Linda’s memory to Goodfellows of Howard County. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
