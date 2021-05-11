Linda Lee Jackson, 64 of Kokomo, passed away at St. Vincent Kokomo on May 9, 2021. She was born December 12, 1956 to the late Billy Joe Jackson and LaFreda Jackson (Irwin) in Kokomo.
Linda graduated from Northwestern High School. She was part of the Bona Vista family. The family thanks her CHIO person, Paul for making her feel special and taking care of her, and Kristie, her case worker for making sure she had all she needed. She also had a very special puppy, Snowy.
Surviving her are sisters; Teresa Dillman and Lisa Jackson, brother; Scott Jackson (Kathy) and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceding her in death is her parents and a sister Susan Balentine.