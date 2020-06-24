Linda Kay Wood, 69, of Morristown, TN, passed away June 19, 2020 at Morristown Hamblen Healthcare System. Linda was born on July 14, 1950 in St. Petersburg, FL to Harland and Altha Loveland. She was a 1968 graduate of Kokomo High School.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, sister, Cherell Spray; brothers, Gerald, Donald and Richard Loveland; son, Alexander Liston; and step-son, Warren Wood.
She is survived by her husband, Everett Wood Jr; sons, Christopher and Gregory Liston; step-sons, Timothy and Michael Wood; step-daughters, Cindy Wood and Melissa Huff; 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild, sisters Lois Jean Jarrell (Bob), Sharon Ice (Steve), Barbara Palumbo (Paul), and brother Larry Loveland (Brenda).
Linda was happiest on a boat with her “honey” and a fishing pole in her hand. She enjoyed sewing and crafts. She was known for her photography skills and recorded many weddings of friends and family. Her biggest joy was her family, especially all her grandchildren. She never knew a stranger, and she shared her love of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with medical workers, her caregivers and others with whom she came in contact.
Funeral services for Lynn will take place at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel and will be announced soon.
Evangelist Dennis Wood will be the officiant.
You may send flowers to the funeral home or make donations to the American Cancer Society in the family’s name.