Linda Kay Moore

In loving memory of Linda Moore of Kokomo, Indiana. She passed away at 3:56 a.m. Wednesday morning at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis. Linda was born on April 28th in 1947 to William Oakes and Juanita (Ruth) Clark-Oakes. Linda graduated from Kokomo High School, class of 1965. She married Fred Moore Sr. on March 3rd of 1974.
He preceded her death in 2012.
Linda is survived by her two children, Leann Grimes of Virgina, and Fred Moore Jr. (and wife Crystal).
Linda was the grandmother to nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She has two surviving siblings, her brother Michael Oakes and her sister Chrissy Earlywine (and husband Dave).
Preceding in her death was her brother Stephen Oakes, and her sisters Mary Alice Rogers and Sherrie Oakes.
Private family services will be held at a later date.