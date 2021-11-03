Linda Kay Duncan, 69, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021. She was born on June 14,1952 in Kokomo, IN the daughter of Marvin and Roberta Bagwell (Smallwood).
Linda retired from the Kokomo Post Office after 39 years. She loved fishing, Chicago Cubs, IU Basketball and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving relatives include three sons, Chad Duncan (Danielle); Kevin Duncan (Libbi); Jesse Duncan; grandchildren, Lindsay; Katelyn; Ashlynn; Connor; Madelyn; Noelle; Amelia; Isla; great grandchildren, Gavin; Ryleigh; Kade; Reagan; Kyler; Maddux; brother, Larry Bagwell and sister, Sherill Evans (Dave).
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at the funeral home. Share a memory at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.