Linda Kay Brock, 78, Sharpsville, Indiana passed away on November 13, 2021. She was born on May 22, 1943 in Kokomo, Indiana the daughter of Al and Katherine Berryman (Grady). On January 1, 1983 she married Dan Brock who survives.
Family was most important to Linda. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Most of all, Linda loved spending time with her family. Linda was a very loving, caring and compassionate lady that found good in everyone and never met a stranger. She retired from Delco Electronics in 1992 after 30 years.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Dan Brock of Sharpsville, IN; step-son, Jeffrey Brock (Teresa) of Owasso, OK; grandchildren, Stephanie Bray (Jonathan) of Noblesville, IN; Kady Brock (Cody) of Kokomo, IN; Kyle Brock of Las Vegas, NV; great grandchildren, Brock and Dylan, brother, Kenneth Berryman (Becky); nephews, Ryan and Scott Berryman and niece, Heather Henry and two golden retrievers, Bailey and Ginger.
She was preceded in death by her parents and step-son Douglas Brock who passed away in January of 2021.
Private family services are being arranged by Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, Kokomo, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the Tipton County Humane Society.