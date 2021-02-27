Linda K. Haynes, 63, Kokomo passed away at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in St. Vincent’s Hospital, Kokomo. She was born in Ft. Smith. Arkansas on November 23, 1957. On August 22, 1975 she married Thomas Haynes and he survives.
Linda had attended Landmark First Baptist church. She was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with family. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, cooking, Elvis Presley and Walt Sanders.
She is survived by husband, Thomas Haynes, daughters, Christina (Chris) LaMott and Carrie (Paul) Carter. Mother, Lorine Marner. Grandchildren; Thorne LaMott (Keara), Madison LaMott, (Josh), Drake LaMott, Brian Carter (Ashayna) and Skylar Carter with a great grandchild, Luka Michael Graham due in August. Sister, Carolyn (Carl) Simpson and brother, Don (Carol) Roberts, sister in law, Janet Bentley. Several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Marner, brother, Bill and several aunts and uncles, niece, sister, Barb, mother and father in law, John & Virginia Haynes and two puppies, Cody & Foxy.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, March 1, 2021, at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home 112 E. Main St. Greentown with Pastor Bob Morphew officiating with burial following in Mast – Hensler Cemetery, Kokomo. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service also at the funeral home. Masks will be required during visitation and funeral. Memorial contributions may be made to Hasler & Stout Funeral Home 112 E. Main St. Greentown, Indiana to assist the family with final expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.hasler-stout.com.
