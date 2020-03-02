Linda Jane (Bullock) Bickel

Linda Jane Bickel, 80, Kokomo, passed away at 10:34 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Linda was born February 15, 1940, in Peru, Indiana to Albert “Son” and Mary Jane Bullock (Lavering). Linda attended Peru High School for 3 years and transferred to Rock Creek High School her senior year where she graduated in 1958. She was married to Robert “Bob” Bickel, who survives her, on January 15, 1966, in Ft Wayne, Indiana. After their marriage, Linda and Bob briefly lived in Ft. Wayne and Goshen, IN. Later they moved to Kokomo where she was a member of the Realtor Association and co-owned Dunkin Donuts in Markland Plaza with her husband Bob. In time she worked her way through Nursing School and eventually earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Indiana University in 1998. She retired from her nursing career as a traveling nurse at which time she substituted as a nurse for Kokomo Center Schools. She was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Among the most important things to her were love and care of family, faith, etiquette, and the importance of education.
In addition to her husband of 54 years, Bob, she is survived by her children, John Bickel, Janice Bickel and Jason Bickel; grandchildren, Victor Levine Jr. and Victoria Levine; great-granddaughters, Maddison Levine and Nyla Levine; sister, Kathy Childers; daughter-in-law, Barbett Brashear; and son-in-law, Kerry Kadell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Bullock; grandson, Max Levine.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 W., Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Matthew Arbuckle the celebrant. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Contributions may be made in Linda’s memory to Elara Caring Hospice or St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Messages of condolence can be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
