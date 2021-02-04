Linda J. Wasson, 77, of Kokomo, passed away at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021, at her home. She was born July 19, 1943, in Monticello, Kentucky, to Walter and Maude (Hicks) Denney. On September 15, 1979, she married Gary L. Wasson, and he preceded her in death on June 17, 2013.
Linda worked for many years as a hairdresser. She enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with her family.
Survivors included her children, Criss Duvall, Jimmy Duvall, Floyd Roberts (Barbara Cox), and Priscella Oxender-Watson (Ron Watson); seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Judy Jones (Ed), Jewel Roberts, Randall Denney (Peggy), and her twin brother, Wendell Denney.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Brian Oxender; and three sisters, Goldie Hancock, Joyce Creason, and Betty Crabtree.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit from Noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
