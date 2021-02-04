Linda J. Wasson

Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Windy. Light snow this evening. Clouds lingering late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 15F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Windy. Light snow this evening. Clouds lingering late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 15F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%.