Linda Gale Whited, 68, Kokomo, passed away 6:00pm, Saturday, January 30, 2021, at her residence. She was born September 2, 1952, in Moultrie, GA, to Melvin and Gladys (Hart) Jarrell. She married Jim Whited on May 30, 1987, and he survives.
Linda worked as a marketer for AMC Bowling. She was a member of Gospel Light Mission and enjoyed sewing, quilting, cross-stitching and cheering on her beloved Georgia Bulldogs.
Along with her husband of 33 years, Linda is survived by her sons, Ricky (Marnie) Murphy and Mitch (Sarah) Murphy; stepdaughter, Michelle Merryman; sisters, Phyllis Brown and Melissa (Thomas) Hurst; grandchildren, Christian and Chet (Bela) Murphy, Abbee Merryman and Emeree Simpson; great-granddaughter, Xara Murphy; several cousins; special nephews and nieces, Jerry (Michelle) Smith, Jr., Jason (Kelly) Hines, Diane (Lewis) Herndon, and Kate (Ryan) Kozar; special great niece, Abby Hines; and special sister-in-law, Terri (Jimmy) Lucas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Buddy Jarrell; and great-nephew, Ethan Kozar.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Light Mission, 1407 Belmont Ave., Kokomo, IN 46902. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com. A special thanks to Elara Care Hospice, especially Sondra, Carrie, Leanna and Pepper for their special care for Linda.
To send flowers to Linda's family, please visit our floral store.