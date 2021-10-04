Linda Gail Houston, 63 of Richmond, Texas passed away at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital at 11:15 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021. Her parents were Robert L. & Carolyn M. (Diehlman) Houston and she was born in Wabash, Indiana on April 13, 1958. Both of her parents preceded her in death.
She graduated from Rossville Consolidated High School in 1976. Linda had previously worked at the Purdue University Small Animal Clinic and the Fort Bend County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office. She is survived by two sisters, Lisa Evans and husband Mark, Pittsboro, North Carolina and Maria Beck and husband Steve, Garland, Texas. Linda also has three nieces and one nephew, Michelle (Evans) McQuien, David Evans, Laura (Evans) Eriksen and Megan (Beck) Garland.
Graveside funeral services are planned for 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5 at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.