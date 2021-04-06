Linda Flora

Linda Jayne Flora, 71, Peru, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 in Community North Hospital at 6:00 a.m. She was born on August 13, 1949 to Roxine (Smith) Emmert.
Linda was a 1967 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. She retired from Beazer Homes, where she worked as the office manager. She loved her pets.
Linda is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Sam Cardwell Sr.; 5 grandchildren, Samuel Jr., Riley, Leland, Henry and Eva Cardwell.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Roxine; stepfather, Gordon Emmert; brother, Jack Helcamp III and grandchild, Angel.
In keeping with Linda’s wishes, cremation will take place and the family will hold a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes and Crematory. Messages of condolences may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com
