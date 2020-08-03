Linda Elaine Riley

Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.