Linda Elaine Riley, 54, Kokomo, passed away at 3:46 pm Thursday, March 19, 2020, at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born October 24, 1965, in Kokomo, and grew up in Greentown, the daughter of the late Ronnie Joe Riley & Sally (Townsley) Riley.
Linda worked at Woody’s Food Store, she was assistant manager and worked there for 10 years. Linda had a bright soul like no other and was always smiling. She could always make you laugh and smile and could always brighten up your day. She loved to cook and loved spending time with her family just being at home or all sitting outside while Shawn cooked on the grill. She also loved going swimming with her 2 daughters and driving around listening to music, laughing, joking and our talks we always had. She loved her 2 daughters more than anything, they were her everything and they loved her more than anything and she was there everything. We’re forever missing you mom, sadly missed, and thinking of you always
Linda is survived by her life partner, Rickie Shawn Callis; daughters, Tori Callis, and Aubrey Callis; sister, Ann Lynch; niece, Rebecca Eagle; nephew, Adrian Gorena; and aunts and uncles, Sandy White, Sheryl Callis, and Ronnie (Mary) Callis, along with many cousins.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Rickie Callis; and grandmother-in-law, Edna Lucille Callis.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
