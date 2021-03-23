Linda Dianne Webb, 75, Kokomo, passed away at 6:16 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital, Carmel. She was born June 4, 1945 in Montgomery, AL to George A. and Muriel R. (Anderson) Morgan. On August 8, 1964 she married Charles “Charlie” Webb, who survives.
A 1963 Northwestern High School graduate, Linda later earned her Master’s Degree in Elementary and Special Education from Indiana University Kokomo. She taught special education at Petit Park before retiring in 2004, after many years of loving service to children with special needs.
In addition to teaching, Linda had many passions including scrapbooking, traveling, and playing card games with family. She never met a slot machine she didn't like... unless it didn't pay off. Ever the devoted grandmother, she faithfully attended all of her grandchildren’s various activities. She also enjoyed time spent boating at the lake and celebrating holidays with family, especially Christmas.
She is survived by her husband, Charlie Webb; sons, Dan (Barbara) Webb and Derrick (Michelle) Webb; grandchildren, Kristyn Webb, Connor Webb, Austin Webb (Claire), Alex Webb (Chelsea), Jake Webb, and Eli Webb; brothers, G. Michael (Linda Jo) Morgan and Steven F. Morgan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Kayla Webb.
Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 West Lincoln Road. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at the funeral home, with Michael Goodspeed officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s name to the National Kidney Foundation. The funeral service will also be available via webcast. A link will be available at the bottom of her obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com beginning at 1 pm on Friday.
To send flowers to Linda's family, please visit our floral store.