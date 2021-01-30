Linda A. Poling

Linda Arlene (Christie-Baker) Poling-Parker, 76, of Lake Wales, Florida formerly of Kokomo, passed away on January 22, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 13, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland the daughter of Verle Sr. and Anna (Allen) Christie. She worked for the Kokomo School System at Hayworth School and retired from Darrough Chapel. She was also a store manager for Dollar General in Flora. Linda loved attending church, gardening, traveling, and tending to her horses.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Reverend Seth L. Baker Sr., James W. Poling Sr.; siblings, Eugene Christie, Frances Powers, Verle Jr., Annette Moody, John Christie Sr., Randy Christie, Sandy (Tony) Zarrahay and Marlene Christie.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Jerry Parker; children, Belinda (Tony) Arredondo, Seth L. (Robin Nolen) Baker Jr., Johnny (Lila) Baker, Anna (Todd H.) Baker, Penny (Dan) Johnson, Sherry (Glen) Hudson, James (Reggie) Poling Jr., Amy Crume, Michael (Tia) Parker; grandchildren, Anthony (Jennifer) Earnheart, Eric Godsil, Thomas (Holly) Godsil Jr., Codey (Elizabeth) Petro, Linda Baker, Ashley Baker, Marlene (Husband) Francis, Sethann Baker, Juanita Baker, Angelina Baker, Allyssa Baker, Mariah Baker; Markus (Elizabeth) Sneed, Jennifer (Brayden) Terry, Heather (Jerry) Cox, Kelly Hudson, Chris (Kristi) Hudson; 30 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren; siblings, James (Kathy) Christie, and Judy (Dale) Easterling.
Visitation will take place at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, IN on Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 12:00 pm until the start of funeral services at 2:00 pm. Graveside services will take place at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Funeral services will be broadcast on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/Sunset-Memory-Garden-Funeral-Home-156516127722132/