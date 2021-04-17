Lily M. (Waldman) Waldman

Lily M. Waldman, 64, Kokomo, passed away at 12:10 am Sunday, April 11, 2021, at North Woods Village in Kokomo. She was born April 2, 1957, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Paul & Wilma (Allison) Waldman.
Lily was a loving wife and stay at home mom. She enjoyed collecting dolphins and absolutely oved buying jewelry and bows for her granddaughters.
Lily is survived by her son, Paul Aaron (Selena) Waldman; step-sons, Jonathon Keeler and Joshua Keeler; step-daughter, Lydian Keeler; 11 grandchildren, Tommy, Sierra, Alanis, Ethan, Courtney, Brandon, Josh, Matthew, Sadie and Bishop; siblings, Paul (Angie) Waldman and Rose Phillips, as well as nieces and nephews.
Lily was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronnie Max Keeler; daughter, Heather Waldman; and siblings, Bill Waldman and Paula Waldman.
A funeral service will be held at 5:00 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3-5 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Lily's family, please visit our floral store.