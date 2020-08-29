Lillius Louise (McBee) Phillips

Lillius Louise Phillips, 90, of Kokomo, passed away at 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Silver Birch in Kokomo. She was born January 26, 1930, in Sharps Chapel, TN, to Harvey and Vina (Russell) McBee. On September 3, 1955, she married Richard “Dick” Phillips in Sharpsville, IN, and he preceded her in death on November 3, 2005.

Louise graduated from White County High School in Sparta, TN, in 1948. She worked at Stellite then sold home interior design for 25 years. She enjoyed cooking, decorating, and crafting flower arrangements. Louise loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Eastern Star and attended Calvary Baptist Church.

Louise is survived by her children, Richard “David” (Glenda) Phillips, Kathryn (Neil) Hart, Douglas (Melody) Phillips; brother, Paris (Helen) McBee; grandchildren, Gwen (Joshua) Schwartz, Curtis (Samantha) Phillips, Adrian (Heather) Hart, Derren (Ryan) Walters, Crystal Phillips, Sarah (Elijah) Church; great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Alexander Schwartz, Lily and Delilah Hart, Lincoln and Lucy Walters, Kayden Woodruff, Summer Church; and several nieces and nephews.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Dean Phillips; siblings, Betty, Carolyn, and Sonny.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 S., Kokomo, IN 46902, with Pastor Jeff Sexton officiating. Burial will follow in Sharpsville Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m Monday at the church. Donations may be made in Louise’s memory to Operation Christmas Child, https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/ways-to-give/ or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, http://www.stjude.org/donate. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.