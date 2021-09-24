Lillie A. (Widner) Mills

Lillie A. Mills, 83, Kokomo, passed away at her residence on Monday, September 20, 2021. She was born February 8, 1938 in Howard County to Emil and Leona (Eckles) Widner. She married Donald “Bud” Mills, Sr., on November 30, 1963. He preceded her in death on June 5, 2006.
Lillie was a loving wife and caring mother. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, cross stitch, playing Bingo, and watching gameshows on TV.
Lillie is survived by her son, Donald “Bud” Mills, Jr.; daughters, Emily Mills, Julie (Thomas) Davis and Debbie Mills; grandchildren, Courtney Stephen, Dakota Widner, Summer Hodson, Donald J. Mills, Emily Mills, Tiffany Davis, Alisha Mills, Tara Mills, and Ashley Mills; siblings, Bonnie Perkins, Frank Widner, Pam Widner; fourteen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Michael Widner; and sister, Darlene Murphy.
Visitation will be held, Monday, September 27, 2021 from 4-7pm at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road. Funeral services will be held at 11am, Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Forest. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.