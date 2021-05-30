Lillian Pauline Powell, 90, of Kokomo, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Primrose Retirement center in Kokomo. She was born to the late Edgar and Bertha (Bench) Thompson on February 11, 1931 in Evening Shade, Arkansas. Lillian married Floyd Lester Powell on October 4, 1947 in Batesville, Arkansas. They were married for 73 years before his passing in 2019.
Lillian graduated from Evening Shade High School with the class of 1948. She worked for Cuneo Press for several years. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and keeping in touch with her loved ones on a daily basis. She was a member of Morning Star church for over 70 years. Lillian loved taking care of her granddaughter Tracy and great grandson Jared.
Surviving Lillian is her son, Ron Powell (Jan), granddaughter Tracy Floyd, great grandson Jared, and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death is her husband Floyd, sons Richard and Dennis Powell and her sisters Edna Neeley, Jeanie Mann, and Helen Hulette.
Services for Lilian will be held at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 12pm. Gathering will be prior from 10am to 12pm. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden cemetery.