Lillian Anna (Brown) Stoner

Lillian Anna Stoner, 90, Russiaville, passed away at 6:25 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born July 9, 1929, in Detroit, Michigan, to Chancy and Beatrice Maude (Havers) Brown. In December of 1951, she married David Frank Stoner, Jr., in Buffalo, New York, and he preceded her in death in December of 1996.
Lillian worked for Fisher Price Toys in New York, Agrico Mines in Florida, and retired from Disney World. She enjoyed reading and traveling, and she loved her family and the Lord. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Russiaville.
Survivors include her sons, Monty Stoner and Darryl Stoner; daughter, Beatrice Rogers; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, David Frank Stoner, III.
A private family service will be held. Burial will take place in National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, Arizona. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
Per Lillian’s wishes and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Barnabas Enrichment Ministries, PO Box 229, Elkhart IN 46515. The contribution should be designated for John and Beabea Rogers.
