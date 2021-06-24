Lewis R. Anderson

Lewis Richard Anderson, 82, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on June 19, 2021. He was born on May 2, 1939 in Kokomo, IN the son of Harvey and Bessie (Wright) Anderson. Lewis was a steelworker for many years and loved spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Vivian; children, Jeffrey Anderson, Tracey (Dean) Rodkey, Jerry Todd Anderson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will take place at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, IN on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 12:00 pm until the start of funeral services at 2:00 pm. Entombment will follow. Online condolences may be left at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com

