Lewis R. Anderson

Lewis Richard Anderson, 82, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on June 19, 2021. He was born on May 2, 1939 in Kokomo, IN the son of Harvey and Bessie (Wright) Anderson. Lewis was a steelworker for many years and loved spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Vivian; children, Jeffrey Anderson, Tracey (Dean) Rodkey, Jerry Todd Anderson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will take place at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, IN on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 12:00 pm until the start of funeral services at 2:00 pm. Entombment will follow. Online condolences may be left at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com
Courteney Cox: Friends Emmy snub hurt!
Princess Diana had 'childhood crush' on Prince Charles
John Cena confirms plans for WWE comeback
Pete Davidson: Timothée Chalamet is annoying
Jennifer Aniston Tells Howard Stern About Actor Who Had an 'Attitude' on 'Friends' Set
Arizona Wildcats coach Jay Johnson reportedly is a finalist for opening at LSU
Helen Laue-Mohler
Three teens to be detained for attempted murder, aiding attempted murder following Kokomo Beach Shooting
How 'The Good Fight' Season 5 Premiere Wrote Out Adrian & Lucca
Hot Stocks To Buy Right Now? 5 Growth Stocks To Watch Before July 2021
Entire police and fire commission resigns; mayor pledges increased diversity
Who took the PPP loan? Part II
Damage, power outages after storms rip through Region
Local coaches vote on 2021 All-Area Softball Team
Earthquake from Montezuma shakes Kokomo
Daily arrest log – June 18 to 20
Daily arrest log - June 17
This is the Best City to Live in Indiana
Leaving a legacy: Outgoing Kokomo superintendent Jeff Hauswald makes lasting impact after 11 years
Top Democrats set to tout benefits of American Rescue Plan for Northwest Indiana
Kokomo Perspective – June 23 Issue – Mugshots
Discover Kokomo: CVB 2021
Youth Sports Report: Taylor Southeast - MCT vs. McGavic
Youth Sports Report: Greentown - Merrell Bros vs. Ladd Dental
Kokomo Perspective – June 16 Issue – Mugshots
Youth Sports Report: Kubs Softball - Wyman Group vs. Tate Soaps (10U Championship)
Youth Sports Report: Russiaville - Hollingsworth Lumber vs. Martin Bros
Youth Sports Report: Kubs League - UAW vs. McPike
Youth Sports Report: Taylor SE - Salsbery Landscaping vs. Indiana Pest (Minor League Tournament)
Youth Sports Report: Kubs League - Hearn Dental vs. Erik's Chevrolet
Three teens to be detained for attempted murder, aiding attempted murder following Kokomo Beach Shooting
Two teens have been detained after a shooting occurred at Kokomo Beach, one for attempted murder and the other for aiding, inducing, or causing attempted murder, and investigators are attempting to locate a third for the latter crime as well.
Wedding celebrations were put on hold for most of 2020. That, coupled with plans for this year, is creating a back-log as couples look to book their special day. CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich reports.
Delroy Lindo and Cush Jumbo exited the Paramount+ drama.
Pair will give their unique take on events at Tokyo games.
The pair join an all-star cast in heart-pounding first look at the upcoming movie.
Pop star Olivia Rodrigo has revealed she's "constantly learning and growing".
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, is "over the moon" to have become a grandmother and she can't wait for her pregnant daughter Princess Beatrice to give birth later this year.
The staff reveals which shows and stars they think are most likely to win.
Video shows a boy being rescued from the rubble after a building collapsed in Surfside, Florida.
She will star alongside Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke in dark comedy about bullying.
The school's decision comes as COVID-19 case counts decline in Wisconsin and follows a pattern set by the state’s professional teams.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder has long strides and shields defenders well at the point of the catch.
Kofi Cockburn is now in wait and see mode as the 2021 NBA Draft, scheduled for July 29, creeps closer.