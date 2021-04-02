Baby Levaihya Kyann Marie Catron
Sept. 9, 2020 ~ March 29, 2021
Some people only dream of angels, we held one in our arms. Baby Levaihya was born on September 9, 2020, to parents Andrew and Destiny (Morris) Catron. Levaihya is deeply loved by her mommy and daddy; big brother, Drew; twin sister, Kamiah; her grandparents, Staci and Lee Sweares; great-grandmother, Cindy Catron; her aunts and uncles, cousins and many others.
Now holding her gently and watching over her in heaven is great-grandparents, Jackie Catron, Robert Dillon, Lanny & Edna Sweares and Beverly Dillon.
She brought immense joy to every life she came in contact with. During her short time with us, she got to experience holding hands, laughter, lots of love and mommy and daddy singing to her every night. She enjoyed listening to “Down by the Bay”, loved watching “Bluey”, and cherished her time with her siblings. Levaihya will always remain her parents’ precious baby girl, and they will hold her again in heaven one day. She was loved by all who met her and will be greatly missed.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Larry Zehring officiating. Burial will follow in Galveston Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12-2 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
