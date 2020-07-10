Letha May Kendall

Letha (Riley) Dean Kendall, 108, of Kokomo passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 5 Star Residences at North Woods. She was born January 21, 1912 to Albert and Cora (Shively) Riley in her home in Cassville. Letha's mother passed away when she was just eight years old.
She graduated from Howard Township School in 1930 and worked for Wards and Stellite in Kokomo. Letha married Conrad Dean, who was her high school sweetheart, in 1931. He was killed in a tragic accident six months later. She later married Fred Kendall in 1940. He preceded her in death in 1999.
Letha was a charter member of Northview Christian Church. She was active as a teacher, Deaconess, and sang in the choir. She enjoyed singing, reading her Bible, and working on the farm, especially driving the tractor. She was an avid fan of basketball, especially the Pacers, Northwestern High School, and the Colts.
Surviving her are niece; Mary Jo Wise of Pensacola, Florida, great nephew; Michael Shutt of Bloomfield, Indiana, and great nephew Riley Shutt of Bloomfield, Indiana.
Preceding her in death were her parents, both husbands, two brothers; Kenneth Riley and Raymond "Red" Riley, three sisters; Mabel Zollman, Thelma Jones, and Gladys Ripberger.
Services for Letha will take place at Northview Christian Church: 2059 N 100 E, in Kokomo, Monday July 13, 2020 at 11am. You may visit from 10am to 11am. If you wish to pay your respects to the family, it will be required that you wear a mask upon entering. If you choose not to do so, please leave a condolence on the website for the family. Burial will follow at Kokomo Memorial Park cemetery.
If you wish to leave a donation in Letha's memory, please do so towards Northview Christian Church or the Kokomo Rescue Mission.