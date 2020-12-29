Lester Eugene Humbert, 69, of Kokomo, IN passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020. He was born on March 24, 1951 in Kokomo, IN the son of Robert L. and Mary E. He married Edith (Selvey) Humbert who survives. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, camping, car shows, and helping out those in need. He loved watching old Western movies and sitting in his favorite chair.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents; sister,Linda; and brother, Harry.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Edith; daughter, Pamela; son, Robert; grandchildren, Lacy, Alex, Brianna, Zach; great-grandchildren, Leighla, Savannah, and Allison; sister, Deann; and many other friends and family.
Visitation will take place at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN on Monday, January 4, 2020 from 10:00 am until the start of Funeral Services at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Online guest book at www.Sunsetmemorygarden.com